Ireland extends search for men’s team coach. FAI sorry for delay, eyes O’Shea to stay as interim

DUBLIN (AP) — Ireland’s soccer association has pushed back its deadline to hire a men’s national team coach to September and apologized to fans for the delay. Ireland had hoped to have a new coach in place by this month after Stephen Kenny’s contract wasn’t renewed last November. The team did not qualify for the upcoming European Championship. They hope to have a coach in place for Ireland’s match against England on Sept. 7 in the UEFA Nations League. John O’Shea, the former Ireland and Manchester United defender, will likely continue in an interim role. O’Shea oversaw the team as interim coach for two international friendlies in March.

