Hurricanes shut down on power play again, fall into 0-2 series hole against Rangers

NEW YORK (AP) — The Carolina Hurricanes had the NHL’s second-best power play during the regular season. They’ve been shut down by the New York Rangers and that’s been the difference in their second-round playoff series. The Hurricanes converted at 26.9% during the season — behind only the Tampa Bay Lightning. After going 5 for 15 (33.3%) in the first round against the New York Islanders, they are 0 for 10 through two games against the Rangers. Special teams was the key in the series opener as Carolina went 0 for 5 in the 4-3 loss on Sunday while New York scored on both its chances. The Hurricanes went 0 for 5 again and gave up two more power-play goals in a 4-3 loss in two overtimes in Game 2 on Tuesday night to fall into an 0-2 series hole.

