Hurricanes shut down on power play again, fall into 0-2 series hole against Rangers

By VIN A. CHERWOO The Associated Press
New York Rangers left wing Alexis Lafrenière (13) and Carolina Hurricanes defenseman Brent Burns (8) vie for the puck during the second period in Game 2 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series Tuesday, May 7, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Julia Nikhinson)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Julia Nikhinson]

NEW YORK (AP) — The Carolina Hurricanes had the NHL’s second-best power play during the regular season. They’ve been shut down by the New York Rangers and that’s been the difference in their second-round playoff series. The Hurricanes converted at 26.9% during the season — behind only the Tampa Bay Lightning. After going 5 for 15 (33.3%) in the first round against the New York Islanders, they are 0 for 10 through two games against the Rangers. Special teams was the key in the series opener as Carolina went 0 for 5 in the 4-3 loss on Sunday while New York scored on both its chances. The Hurricanes went 0 for 5 again and gave up two more power-play goals in a 4-3 loss in two overtimes in Game 2 on Tuesday night to fall into an 0-2 series hole.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.