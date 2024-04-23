Hurricanes lose defenseman Brett Pesce to lower-body injury in Monday’s Game 2 win vs. Islanders

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Carolina Hurricanes coach Rod Brind’Amour didn’t sound optimistic about the status of Brett Pesce after the defenseman exited Monday’s playoff win in the second period due to a lower-body injury. Pesce appeared to be curling back on the ice when he came up hobbled in a non-contact situation. He was ruled out for the night. Brind’Amour said it’s “not looking good” and that Pesce would have further evaluation Tuesday. Pesce had played 57 playoff games for the Hurricanes. The Hurricanes rallied from three goals down to beat the New York Islanders 5-3 and take a 2-0 lead in their first-round playoff series.

