Hunter Dickinson announces his return to KU; UCLA signs Tyler Bilodeau from portal

Kansas star center Hunter Dickinson has announced he will return for a final season with the Jayhawks. Coach Bill Self also announced he has signed a fourth player from the transfer portal in Rylan Griffen, a starter on the Alabama team that reached the NCAA Final Four. Meanwhile, UCLA picked up its fourth player from the portal, adding forward Tyler Bilodeau from Oregon State. He averaged 10.7 points and 4.8 rebounds in his first two seasons with the Beavers. Bilodeau joins Skyy Clark from Louisville, Eric Dailey Jr. from Oklahoma State and Kobe Johnson from USC in Westwood.

