Hundreds of German police subdue ‘hooligans’ in training exercise for Euro 2024

STÜTZERBACH, Germany (AP) — The sleepy village of Stützerbach has been woken from its slumber with hundreds of German police taking on “soccer hooligans” in preparation for the European Championship. Some 200 trainee police officers on board a train of trouble played the role of violent soccer fans. They were met by local state police, who quickly called hundreds of federal police to assist. The train’s walls shook as the “hooligans” rampaged inside before they burst out of the train and set off loud pyrotechnics. Then the police moved in. Germany hosts the European Championship from June 14 to July 14. Security is a priority with hundreds of thousands of fans expected.

