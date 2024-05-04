Hudson-Odoi nets twice as Nottingham Forest boosts survival hopes with 3-1 win over Sheffield United

SHEFFIELD, England (AP) — Callum Hudson-Odoi scored twice and Nottingham Forest took a big step toward Premier League survival with a 3-1 win over Sheffield United coupled with Burnley’s 4-1 loss to Newcastle. The victory at Bramall Lane kept Forest one spot above the drop zone and moved Nuno Espirito Santo’s team three points ahead of Luton and five points in front of Burnley, with two games remaining. Hudson-Odoi equalized in the 27th minute after Ben Brereton Diaz struck from the penalty spot for already relegated United. Ryan Yates gave Forest a 2-1 lead six minutes after the break. Hudson-Odoi gave his team a two-goal cushion in the 65th.

