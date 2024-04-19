How to watch and what to expect in the 2024 Stanley Cup playoffs

The chase for the Stanley Cup is back underway, with the NHL’s top 16 teams left to duke it out through four grueling rounds. It’s also arguably the most wide open the playoffs has been in years, if not decades. Nearly everyone who qualified has a chance to win it all, with no prohibitive favorite. Carolina has a slight edge on BetMGM Sportsbook followed by Florida, Dallas, Colorado, Edmonton and the New York Rangers. Toronto’s Auston Matthews, Tampa Bay’s Nikita Kucherov and Oilers captain Connor McDavid are going into the playoffs coming off absurd statistical regular seasons.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.