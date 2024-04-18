How bad did Dylan Strome want to make the NHL playoffs? Ask his brothers

ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) — Dylan Strome’s only playoff experience in the NHL until now was in the 2020 pandemic bubble. He doesn’t count that expanded postseason in empty arenas. But now he gets to experience the real deal after the Washington Capitals became the last team in the league to clinch a spot. Strome looked like a man possessed down the stretch, blocking shots and doing everything he could to will his team into the playoffs. Fellow hockey-playing brothers Ryan and Matt saw Dylan’s desperation and now can’t wait to see him face the New York Rangers in the first round.

