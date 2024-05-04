Home favorite Jannik Sinner withdraws from the Italian Open because of hip injury

ROME (AP) — Second-ranked Jannik Sinner has announced he is withdrawing from the Italian Open because of an injured hip. The move denies the tournament of its most anticipated home player in decades. Sinner joins third-ranked Carlos Alcaraz on the sidelines after the Spaniard withdrew from Rome a day earlier due to a right forearm injury. Sinner raised the Australian Open trophy in January to become the first Italian man to win a Grand Slam singles title in nearly a half-century — since Adriano Panatta at the 1976 French Open. Sinner also withdrew before his quarterfinal in the Madrid Open this week because of a hip injury. The Italian Open starts next week.

