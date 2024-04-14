Holloway’s last-second KO of Gaethje likely will be lasting memory of UFC 300

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira knocked out top-ranked challenger Jamahal Hill at 3:14 of the first round in UFC 300. Pereira dropped Hill to the canvas with a straight left hand and then pounded him. Referee Herb Dean stepped in to stop the fight, giving the Brazilian the victory. Zhang Weili retained her women’s strawweight championship in the co-main event, beating No. 1 challenger Yan Xiaonan by unanimous decision. Each judge scored the fight 49-45. In perhaps the night’s most anticipated fight, Max Holloway delivered a devastating right to knock out Justin Gaethje with one second left in the five-round BMF title fight.

