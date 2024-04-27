Haniger hits grand slam in Mariners’ 6-1 win. Diamondbacks ace Gallen leaves with hamstring injury

SEATTLE (AP) — Mitch Haniger hit a grand slam in the sixth inning, two batters after Arizona ace Zac Gallen left because of tightness in his right hamstring, and the Seattle Mariners beat the Diamondbacks 6-1 on Friday night.

Gallen (3-2) walked Josh Rojas to lead off the sixth, then was pulled in the middle of Julio Rodríguez’s subsequent at-bat.

“Just a right hamstring spasm and I think we really dodged a bullet,” Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo said. “Credit him, it’s hard to pull back in those situations and understand what you body is feeling and call out your catcher. I think he’s hopefully going to be fine.”

Rodríguez went on to single off Scott McGough, and Cal Raleigh walked to load the bases for Haniger, who hammered a 389-foot shot to left-center on a full-count fastball.

“Honestly, just trying to get a ball in the air in the outfield, ” Haniger said. “Trying to hit a sac fly really, but obviously put a good swing on it and hit it hard as you can. 3-2, selling out for a fastball with nowhere to put me.”

Josh Rojas and Mitch Garver also homered for Seattle, and Emerson Hancock (3-2) threw six strong innings. Rojas homered on Gallen’s first pitch of the game, and Garver made it a 2-0 in the second.

Arizona’s Kevin Newman homered in the sixth, one of two hits allowed by Hancock. Trent Thornton and Cody Bolton combined for three scoreless innings in relief.

“Another outstanding starting pitching performance tonight,” manager Scott Servais said. “We are on a roll with our starters, really our whole pitching staff. They’ve just been outstanding here over the past couple of weeks.”

Mariners starters have gone 14 consecutive starts without allowing two or more earned runs, a franchise record.

“It’s special, I think everyone knows that,” Hancock said. “But I think for us, … we’re always trying to get better. We really are. We’re trying to work, we want to just keep pushing, and each guy that goes out there, I feel like we have confidence he gives the team a good chance to win.”

Gallen allowed three hits and three earned runs.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Diamondbacks: P Paul Sewald (oblique) was set to throw a bullpen Saturday and will most likely make another minor-league rehab appearance before making his return from the Injured List.

Mariners: Bryan Woo (elbow) will make his second rehab start Saturday at Triple-A Tacoma and will likely make one more before returning to the active roster … RHP Matt Brash (elbow) is throwing at 100% and was being examined Friday in Seattle to determine if he’ll go on a rehab assignment soon.

UP NEXT

Mariners right-hander George Kirby (2-2, 5.33 ERA) was scheduled to pitch Saturday against Diamondbacks right-hander Slade Cecconi (1-0, 3.00 ERA).

