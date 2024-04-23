Goaltender Ivan Fedotov signs a two-year, $6.5M deal with the Flyers after long journey to the NHL

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Goaltender Ivan Fedotov has signed a two-year, $6.5 million contract with the Philadelphia Flyers. The deal comes less than a month after he joined the team and nine years after his complicated and secretive journey to the NHL began. Fedotov made his long-awaited Flyers debut earlier this month after being selected in the seventh round of the 2015 draft. He was able to join the team after CSKA Moscow terminated his contract in the Russia-based KHL. The 27-year-old Fedotov went 0-1-1 with a 4.95 GAA and a .811 save percentage in three games with Philadelphia this season.

