Goalkeeper Nahuel Guzmán suspended for 11 games, fined for pointing laser at rival in Liga MX match

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Nahuel Guzmán, a goalkeeper for the Mexican club Tigres of Nuevo Leon, was suspended 11 games and fined for pointing a laser at fellow goalie Esteban Andrada during a tournament match last weekend. The 38-year-old Guzmán is recovering from right knee surgery and was in the visiting team’s box at the BBVA stadium in Monterrey last Saturday during the first half of the game when he pointed the laser in the direction of Andrada, a fellow Argentine and the starting goalkeeper for Rayados. This is the first time in the history of Mexican soccer that a player has been sanctioned for pointing a laser at a rival.

