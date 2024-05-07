Giro leader Tadej Pogacar finally takes it easy in Stage 4. Jonathan Milan takes a sprint victory

ANDORA, Italy (AP) — Tadej Pogacar finally took it easy on the fourth day of his first Giro d’Italia. The Slovenian’s overall lead remained unchanged as he let the sprinters assume the spotlight and Jonathan Milan won the fourth stage in a bunch finish. Pogacar is attempting to win both the Giro and Tour de France this year and he had been at the center of attention in the opening three stages. Milan edged Kaden Groves and Phil Bauhaus at the line for his second victory at the Giro after claiming the second stage last year. Pogacar remained 46 seconds ahead of Geraint Thomas and 47 seconds ahead of Daniel Martinez.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.