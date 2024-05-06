Giants rookie Mason Black makes MLB debut in Philadelphia against childhood favorite Phillies

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Pitching prospect Mason Black made his major league debut for the San Francisco Giants against the Philadelphia Phillies on Monday. The Giants rookie had parents George and Tara, younger brother Dixon, and more than five dozen other relatives and friends rooting him on Monday. Mason Black was raised in Archibald, Pennsylvania, and attended Valley View High School in the same town located about 20 miles northeast of Scranton and 140 miles from Citizens Bank Park. The 24-year-old Black was the seventh-best prospect in baseball, per MLB.com. He was the Giants’ third-round pick in the 2021 draft out of Lehigh University.

