Giannis Antetokounmpo ruled out, Khris Middleton to start for Bucks against Pacers in Game 3

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Milwaukee Bucks will be without star Giannis Antetokounmpo in Game 3 of their playoff series against Indiana on Friday night, but will have All-Star Khris Middleton in the starting lineup.

Middelton was activated after going through pregame workouts, showing coaches and team doctors he could move effectively.

Middleton is averaging 19 points, 7.5 rebounds and 5 assists through the first two games and finished Tuesday night’s Game 2 loss after spraining his right ankle.

While Rivers said Antetokounmpo did more at practice than he had been during a nearly three-week absence with a strained left calf, he still avoided live workouts. The Bucks waited until Friday to officially announce Antetokounmpo would miss another game.

The two-time NBA MVP has not played since getting hurt April 9.

The series is tied 1-1. Indiana is trying to take its first lead in a playoff series since 2018.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.