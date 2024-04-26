German driver Nico Hülkenberg to leave Haas for Sauber next year ahead of Audi’s arrival in F1

HINWIL, Switzerland (AP) — Formula 1 driver Nico Hülkenberg is leaving Haas for Sauber at the end of the year, giving the team a German presence on the grid when it rebrands to Audi for 2026. The 36-year-old Hülkenberg will depart Haas after two years. Hülkenberg outscored teammate Kevin Magnussen on points last season and is ahead of the Danish driver after five races this year. Audi agreed a full takeover of Switzerland-based Sauber last month and is planning to field a full works team from 2026. Sauber says Hülkenberg will be “an important building block” in that process and closely involved with developing the 2026 car.

