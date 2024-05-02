Georgia’s Kirby Smart becomes the nation’s highest-paid college football coach at $13m annually

By The Associated Press
Georgia head coach Kirby Smart walks past the Black Team huddle during the second half of an NCAA college spring football game Saturday, April 13, 2024, in Athens, Ga. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/John Bazemore]

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — Georgia’s Kirby Smart has agreed to a contract extension that makes him the highest-paid coach in college football with an annual salary of $13 million. Smart surpasses Clemson’s Dabo Swinney, who is set to make $11 million in 2024. Smart gets a bump in salary of $1.75 million annually as part of the deal, which ties him to the Bulldogs through 2033. He could also receive up to $1.55 million per year in bonuses based on the new 12-team playoff structure, an increase from $1.3 million under the previous terms. Athletic director Josh Brooks got an extension that raises his salary to $1.275 million annually.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.