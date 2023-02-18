Friday’s Scores

The Associated Press The Associated Press

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Johnston 53, Ankeny Centennial 46

Norwalk 46, Dowling Catholic, West Des Moines 34

Pleasant Valley 65, Muscatine 40

Southeast Polk 61, Marshalltown 44

Urbandale 51, Des Moines, Hoover 37

Waukee Northwest 88, Des Moines, East 30

Class 1A District 6=

Semifinal=

Central City 58, Lisbon 49

Class 1A District 7=

Semifinal=

New London 61, WACO, Wayland 60

Class 1A District 9=

Semifinal=

Baxter 68, Sigourney 46

Class 1A District 10=

Semifinal=

Madrid 85, Collins-Maxwell 31

Class 1A District 11=

Semifinal=

Gladbrook-Reinbeck 88, H-L-V, Victor 26

Keota 68, Belle Plaine 56

Class 1A District 12=

Semifinal=

Lynnville-Sully 56, Hillcrest Academy 48

North Mahaska, New Sharon 66, Pekin 60

Class 2A District 5=

Semifinal=

Roland-Story, Story City 67, PCM, Monroe 46

Class 2A District 8=

Semifinal=

Beckman, Dyersville 52, Denver 32

Class 2A District 11=

Semifinal=

West Burlington 75, Louisa-Muscatine 39

Class 2A District 12=

Semifinal=

Pella Christian 79, Eldon Cardinal 41

Wilton 83, Mid-Prairie, Wellman 61

Class 2A District 13=

Semifinal=

A-H-S-T-W, Avoca 87, Panorama, Panora 57

Van Meter 64, Nodaway Valley 61

Class 2A District 14=

Semifinal=

Chariton 74, Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 36

Des Moines Christian 69, Centerville 38

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..