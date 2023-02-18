Friday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Johnston 53, Ankeny Centennial 46
Norwalk 46, Dowling Catholic, West Des Moines 34
Pleasant Valley 65, Muscatine 40
Southeast Polk 61, Marshalltown 44
Urbandale 51, Des Moines, Hoover 37
Waukee Northwest 88, Des Moines, East 30
Class 1A District 6=
Semifinal=
Central City 58, Lisbon 49
Class 1A District 7=
Semifinal=
New London 61, WACO, Wayland 60
Class 1A District 9=
Semifinal=
Baxter 68, Sigourney 46
Class 1A District 10=
Semifinal=
Madrid 85, Collins-Maxwell 31
Class 1A District 11=
Semifinal=
Gladbrook-Reinbeck 88, H-L-V, Victor 26
Keota 68, Belle Plaine 56
Class 1A District 12=
Semifinal=
Lynnville-Sully 56, Hillcrest Academy 48
North Mahaska, New Sharon 66, Pekin 60
Class 2A District 5=
Semifinal=
Roland-Story, Story City 67, PCM, Monroe 46
Class 2A District 8=
Semifinal=
Beckman, Dyersville 52, Denver 32
Class 2A District 11=
Semifinal=
West Burlington 75, Louisa-Muscatine 39
Class 2A District 12=
Semifinal=
Pella Christian 79, Eldon Cardinal 41
Wilton 83, Mid-Prairie, Wellman 61
Class 2A District 13=
Semifinal=
A-H-S-T-W, Avoca 87, Panorama, Panora 57
Van Meter 64, Nodaway Valley 61
Class 2A District 14=
Semifinal=
Chariton 74, Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 36
Des Moines Christian 69, Centerville 38
