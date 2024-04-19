French league delays PSG and Marseille games while both still in European competitions

PARIS (AP) — The French league has rescheduled games involving Paris Saint-Germain and Marseille next month because both sides are involved in European competitions. PSG was set to travel to Nice, and Marseille was at Reims in the 32nd round over May 2-4. The French league has moved both of those matches to midweek on May 15. PSG plays Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League semifinals on May 1 and 7. Marseille meets Atalanta on May 2 and 9.

