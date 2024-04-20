Francisco Lindor slugs tiebreaking 2-run homer, Mets knock off the Dodgers for 5th straight win

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Francisco Lindor hit a tiebreaking two-run home run in the seventh inning and the New York Mets won their fifth straight game, beating the Los Angeles Dodgers 9-4. DJ Stewart homered and had three RBI, Starling Marte added a two-run single in the eighth and New York pounded out 14 hits. The Mets have bounced back after losing their first five games by winning 11 of their last 14.Chris Taylor broke out of an 0-for-31 slump with a two-run single and Shohei Ohtani had an RBI, but the Dodgers lost for the sixth time in eight games. Yoshinobu Yamamoto gave up three earned runs on seven hits and a walk while striking out nine in six innings.

