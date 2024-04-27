Four months after being fired by Atlanta, Arthur Smith is hitting the reset button in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Former Atlanta Falcons head coach Arthur Smith is hitting the reboot button with the Pittsburgh Steelers. Smith took over as Pittsburgh’s offensive coordinator in February after being fired by the Falcons following a third straight 7-10 season. The Steelers have overhauled their quarterback room by adding Russell Wilson and Justin Fields and selected talented young offensive linemen Troy Fautanu and Zach Frazier in the draft. Smith says he and head coach Mike Tomlin share the same core philosophy and want to build a physical team that can run the ball. It’s a philosophy that worked well for Smith when he was offensive coordinator in Tennessee in 2019 and 2020 before being hired by the Falcons.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.