Four months after being fired by Atlanta, Arthur Smith is hitting the reset button in Pittsburgh

By WILL GRAVES The Associated Press
FILE - Atlanta Falcons coach Arthur Smith reacts to play against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the second half of an NFL football game Oct. 22, 2023, in Tampa, Fla. Smith is rebooting his career as the offensive coordinator for the Pittsburgh Steelers after being fired by the Falcons. The Steelers used their early picks in the NFL draft on offensive linemen in the hopes Smith can replicate the success had had calling plays in Tennessee earlier in his career. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Chris O'Meara]

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Former Atlanta Falcons head coach Arthur Smith is hitting the reboot button with the Pittsburgh Steelers. Smith took over as Pittsburgh’s offensive coordinator in February after being fired by the Falcons following a third straight 7-10 season. The Steelers have overhauled their quarterback room by adding Russell Wilson and Justin Fields and selected talented young offensive linemen Troy Fautanu and Zach Frazier in the draft. Smith says he and head coach Mike Tomlin share the same core philosophy and want to build a physical team that can run the ball. It’s a philosophy that worked well for Smith when he was offensive coordinator in Tennessee in 2019 and 2020 before being hired by the Falcons.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.