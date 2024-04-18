Former NHL star Jaromir Jagr scores in his first game since turning 52

KLADNO, Czech Republic (AP) — Jaromir Jagr has returned to action for the first time since turning 52 and immediately scored as he surpassed Gordie Howe to become the oldest player taking regular shifts in professional ice hockey. Howe was 52 years, 11 days old when played his final NHL game in 1980. The Canadian later played a single shift with the Detroit Vipers in the International Hockey League in 1997 at the age of 69. Jagr hadn’t played since Feb. 10 — five days before he turned 52 — and rejoined his Kladno Knights, a top-division team from his Czech Republic hometown, in a playoff game against Vsetin. The former NHL great scored on his first shift.

