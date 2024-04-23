Florida’s Ricky Pearsall ready to move past his famous catch and add NFL clips to his highlight reel

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Ricky Pearsall’s viral moment lasted months and even gained traction in recent weeks. It’s sure to garner more attention during the NFL draft. The former Florida standout is one of approximately a dozen receivers expected to be selected in the first two rounds of the draft beginning Thursday night. He’s widely viewed as a second-round pick in what appears to be the deepest group of receivers in years. And when Pearsall’s name gets called, there’s one clip that’s sure to follow: his one-handed catch against Charlotte last September that brought fans to their feet and became an internet sensation. Pearsall insists “there’s more than just that one catch.” And he expects to add to his highlight reel at the next level.

