Florida sues ACC seeking records in dispute with FSU over conference exit fees

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida’s attorney general is suing the Atlantic Coast Conference in an attempt to receive the media rights contracts with Florida State University. The suit filed Thursday is part of an ongoing dispute as FSU seeks to leave the conference. Attorney General Ashley Moody said the ACC has failed to turn over the contracts despite a public records request she made in January. She argues that the contracts are public records because it involves an agreement with a government-run university. The university and conference are suing each other as FSU seeks to leave the ACC and explore a more lucrative landing spot.

