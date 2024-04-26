Five surprise teams aim to finish stunning seasons by securing Champions League spot

GENEVA (AP) — There could be a surprising team from each of Europe’s “big five” leagues when the new-look Champions League debuts next season. Aston Villa, Bologna, Brest, Girona and Stuttgart are all on course to qualify for Europe’s elite competition going into the final few rounds of their national league. Bologna, Stuttgart and Girona have perhaps the best chance of earning a place in the 36-team Champions League lineup when the lucrative tournament switches to a new format next season. Spain’s Girona and French club Brest have never played in any European competition. But this kind of challenge was not expected from any of the provincial teams, which have had little or no recent success.

