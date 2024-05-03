Filly Thorpedo Anna goes wire to wire to dominate soggy 150th Kentucky Oaks at Churchill Downs

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Filly Thorpedo Anna went wire to wire to dominate the 150th Kentucky Oaks, pulling away from a charging Just F Y I to win by 4 3/4 lengths in the slop at Churchill Downs. Thorpedo Anna went off at 4-1 odds and took charge from the start, leading by at least a length over Fiona’s Magic and then Into Champagne as Just F Y I charged into contention entering the stretch. Thorpedo Anna broke away from there in to cover 1 1/8 mile in 1:50.83 for her fourth win in five starts and pay $10.98, $6.06 and $4.36.

