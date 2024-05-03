Filly Thorpedo Anna goes wire to wire to dominate soggy 150th Kentucky Oaks at Churchill Downs

By GARY B. GRAVES The Associated Press
Brian Hernandez Jr. rides Thorpedo Anna to win he 150th running of Kentucky Oaks horse race at Churchill Downs Friday, May 3, 2024, in Louisville, Ky. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Charlie Riedel]

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Filly Thorpedo Anna went wire to wire to dominate the 150th Kentucky Oaks, pulling away from a charging Just F Y I to win by 4 3/4 lengths in the slop at Churchill Downs. Thorpedo Anna went off at 4-1 odds and took charge from the start, leading by at least a length over Fiona’s Magic and then Into Champagne as Just F Y I charged into contention entering the stretch. Thorpedo Anna broke away from there in to cover 1 1/8 mile in 1:50.83 for her fourth win in five starts and pay $10.98, $6.06 and $4.36.

