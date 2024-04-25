FIFA seals closer ties to Saudi Arabia with World Cup sponsor deal for oil firm Aramco

GENEVA (AP) — FIFA has deepened its ties to Saudi Arabia by confirming a sponsorship with the kingdom’s state oil firm Aramco. A deal was expected and seemed inevitable once Saudi Arabia was all but sealed last October as the 2034 host of the men’s World Cup. The expected deal through 2027 includes the men’s World Cup in 2026 co-hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico and the 2027 Women’s World Cup. The value of the deal has not been disclosed but is likely the richest ever for FIFA by average annual value.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.