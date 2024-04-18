FIFA plans to add slew of new committees years after cutting them in anti-corruption reforms

GENEVA (AP) — FIFA is set to create dozens of new committees and expert panels which would reverse a governance reform passed in 2016. Then, the world soccer body terminated most committees while in turmoil during corruption scandals. FIFA plans to increase its number of standing committees from seven to 35 and let president Gianni Infantino create and appoint extra panels of experts. It could let FIFA award hundreds of expenses-paid committee seats to soccer officials worldwide who will vote on the proposal next month in Thailand. The old committee system was seen as patronage that thrived in the presidency of Sepp Blatter.

