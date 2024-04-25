Feyenoord coach Arne Slot says his club in talks with Liverpool over a move to Anfield

DEVENTER, Netherlands (AP) — Liverpool might have found its replacement for Jurgen Klopp. Feyenoord coach Arne Slot says his Dutch club is “negotiating” with Liverpool over his possible move to Anfield. Slot tells ESPN he is “still on hold” but he has “every confidence” a deal will be reached. Klopp is leaving Liverpool at the end of the season after nearly nine years at the Premier League club.

