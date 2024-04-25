Feyenoord coach Arne Slot says his club in talks with Liverpool over a move to Anfield

By The Associated Press
FILE- Feyenoord's head coach Arne Slot reacts to his players during the Europa League play off, first leg soccer match between Feyenoord and Roma at De Kuip stadium in Rotterdam, Netherlands, Thursday, Feb. 15, 2024. Liverpool might have found its replacement for Jurgen Klopp. Feyenoord coach Arne Slot says his Dutch club is “negotiating” with Liverpool over his possible move to Anfield. Slot tells ESPN he is “still on hold" and “we have to wait for an agreement to be reached, but I have every confidence in that.” (AP Photo/Peter Dejong, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Peter Dejong]

DEVENTER, Netherlands (AP) — Liverpool might have found its replacement for Jurgen Klopp. Feyenoord coach Arne Slot says his Dutch club is “negotiating” with Liverpool over his possible move to Anfield. Slot tells ESPN he is “still on hold” but he has “every confidence” a deal will be reached. Klopp is leaving Liverpool at the end of the season after nearly nine years at the Premier League club.

