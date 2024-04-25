F2 champion Theo Pourchaire gets another IndyCar race with McLaren as Malukas continues to heal

Theo Pourchaire faces a new challenge following his IndyCar debut as he goes from the streets of Long Beach to the road course at Barber Motorsports Park in Alabama. The 20-year old Frenchman is the reigning Formula 2 champion. He will get his second turn racing for injured Arrow McLaren driver David Malukas on Sunday. He goes to a different side of the country and a much different course. Pourchaire went from 22nd to 11th as the biggest mover at Long Beach and called it a big positive from his first IndyCar race.

