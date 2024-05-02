F1 paddock watches to see if Verstappen leaves Red Bull with car builder or if Hamilton lands Newey

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — The jostling for superstar technical director Adrian Newey is rampant through the Formula 1 paddock a day after the champion car builder announced he will leave Red Bull early next year. Three-time reigning champion Max Verstappen is signed with Red Bull through 2028 and says he is not ready to reveal if he’s interested in following Newey. Seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton is leaving Mercedes to join Ferrari next year. He was asked at the Miami Grand Prix he would “very much” like to see Newey at Ferrari next year.

