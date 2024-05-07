Ex-major league outfielder Monte Harrison, 28, plans to walk on with Arkansas Razorbacks football

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas has confirmed a report that former major leaguer Monte Harrison, a 28-year-old outfielder who played parts of three seasons with the Angels and Marlins, plans to walk on with the Razorbacks’ football program.

The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette first reported Tuesday that Harrison had committed to the school. An Arkansas football spokesman told The Associated Press via text that he will walk on with the Southeastern Conference school.

Harrison was a four-star football recruit in 2014 out of Lee’s Summit (Missouri) West High School, the Democrat-Gazette reported, and caught 60 passes for 1,007 yards. He also had 13 touchdowns rushing with 198 yards. He had committed to play football and baseball at Nebraska, according to the newspaper.

The second-round draft choice by the Milwaukee Brewers in the 2014 Major League amateur draft played 10 seasons professionally with the first seven-plus years at various minor league levels before he joined the Miami Marlins in 2020 and batted .170 with a homer and three RBI in 32 games.

Harrison played another nine games with Miami the next season between minor league stints and then nine contests with the Los Angeles Angels in 2022 along with 88 with Nashville in the Class AAA International League.

Harrison hit .240 with 90 homers, 336 RBI and 210 stolen bases in the minors. He batted .177 with two homers and six RBI in the majors.

