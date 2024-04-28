Evy Leibfarth, Casey Eichfeld qualify for Paris Olympics in canoe/kayak

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Evy Leibfarth on the women’s side and Casey Eichfeld on the men’s were announced as qualifiers for the 2024 Paris Olympics in canoe/kayak events at the U.S. Olympic Team Trials. Leibfarth had already qualified in canoe slalom because she had built up a lead in previous events. She earned her spot in kayak slalom at the trials. She also is eligible to compete in kayak cross in Paris. She will become the first American to participate in three whitewater events at the Games. Eichfeld qualified in canoe slalom, becoming the first American to qualify for four Olympic games in slalom.

