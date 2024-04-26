European soccer leagues insist they have no plans for games in the US. A lawsuit could change that

GENEVA (AP) — Leaders of top European soccer leagues say have no plans to take games to the United States. The 34-nation European Leagues group did acknowledge that could change pending a lawsuit in Manhattan. FIFA has shifted its long-time policy of blocking domestic league games being played on the territory of another member federation. It withdrew this month from an antitrust suit filed by U.S. promoter Relevent Sports that also involves the U.S. Soccer Federation. If league games could be organized abroad, European leagues and clubs could expect offers from the United States, Saudi Arabia and elsewhere.

