Europe discards Arsenal and Liverpool shift focus to EPL title race

LONDON (AP) — Manchester City, Arsenal and Liverpool have all been eliminated from European competitions this week but are locked in a tight battle for the English Premier League title. Defending champion City leads both rivals by two points. But Pep Guardiola’s team is playing an FA Cup semifinal against Chelsea on Saturday, so Arsenal and Liverpool can gain ground. Mikel Arteta’s team gets first crack at retaking the league lead when it visits Wolverhampton on Saturday. The second-placed Gunners lead Liverpool on goal difference. Liverpool plays at Fulham on Sunday.

