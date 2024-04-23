Epiphanny Prince retires from basketball after a 14-year WNBA career

NEW YORK (AP) — Epiphanny Prince announced her retirement on social media after playing 14 seasons in the WNBA. The 36-year-old guard retired after averaging 10.7 points, 2.5 assists and 1.4 steals in 315 career games with Chicago, Las Vegas, Seattle and New York. Prince rose to national fame when she scored a record 113 points in a high school basketball game before going to Rutgers. She helped the Scarlet Knights reach the national championship game her freshman year.

