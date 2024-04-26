Enzo Fernandez has undergone surgery and will miss the rest of Chelsea’s season

LONDON (AP) — Enzo Fernandez has undergone surgery and will miss the remaining six games of Chelsea’s season. The 23-year-old midfielder played 67 minutes of Chelsea’s 5-0 loss against Arsenal on Tuesday. Chelsea posted a statement on social media Friday saying Fernandez “has undergone successful surgery on a groin issue and will now begin a period of rehabilitation.” Fernandez became Britain’s most expensive player when joining Chelsea from Benfica for 106.7 million pounds ($131.4 million) last year. He’s expected to be available for the Copa America staged in the United States in June and July. Argentina is aiming to win back-to-back Copa America titles having triumphed in the last edition of the tournament in 2021.

