Eintracht Frankfurt uses option to buy PSG striker Hugo Ekitiké following loan move

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — Eintracht Frankfurt is activating an option to buy striker Hugo Ekitiké, who has been on loan from Paris Saint-Germain this season. Frankfurt’s move Friday comes despite a relatively slow start to life in the Bundesliga for Ekitiké. He only scored his first goal last week in his 12th game for the club. Frankfurt said Ekitiké has signed a contract through to 2029. Frankfurt is sixth in the Bundesliga and visits Bayern Munich on Saturday.

