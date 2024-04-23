Eagles’ Isaiah Rodgers reinstated by NFL after yearlong gambling suspension

NEW YORK (AP) — The NFL has reinstated Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Isaiah Rodgers after a yearlong suspension for violating the league’s gambling policy. The league said Tuesday that Rodgers has been cleared to participate in team activities effective immediately. The Eagles signed Rodgers in August 2023, two months after the Indianapolis Colts waived him. The Colts let him go shortly after the NFL suspended Rodgers and two other Colts players indefinitely for gambling on NFL games during the previous season. Rodgers has played in 45 career games with 10 starts and has three interceptions, all in 2021.

