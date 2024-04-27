Eagles GM Howie Roseman is confident in his early-round draft picks from Toledo, Houston Christian

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Philadelphia Eagles went outside the Power Five in the NFL draft to try and build a Super Bowl contender. General manager Howie Roseman used a first-round pick on Toledo cornerback Quinyon Mitchell and a third-round selection on Houston Christian linebacker Jalyx Hunt. Roseman says those players were the best available when the Eagles made their selections. He also says it doesn’t matter where they played in college. The Eagles also traded up Saturday to pick at No. 155 and select Clemson linebacker Jeremiah Trotter Jr. He is the son of Eagles great and four-time Pro Bowl pick Jeremiah Trotter.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.