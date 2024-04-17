Donovan Mitchell healthy, ready to make second playoff run with Cavs a year after painful early exit

INDEPENDENCE, Ohio (AP) — Donovan Mitchell understands what’s at stake in the weeks ahead — his reputation, his stature among the NBA’s stars, maybe even his future with Cleveland. An odd season filled with twists, turns and injuries has brought Mitchell back to the playoffs, where he and the Cavaliers will be judged. The Cavs will open the postseason on Saturday against the Orlando Magic. This will be Mitchell’s second trip to the playoffs with Cleveland and he’s hoping it goes better than a year ago when the Cavs got bullied and bounced in the opening round by the Knicks. That experience hardened Cleveland’s players who are hoping to use that experience go deeper this team

