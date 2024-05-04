Dodgers two-time All-Star Walker Buehler looking forward to return from Tommy John surgery

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Walker Buehler is looking forward to his return to the major leagues. The two-time All-Star will be back on the mound for the Los Angeles Dodgers after nearly two years following Tommy John surgery when he starts Monday against the Miami Marlins. Buehler threw five innings in his last start in Triple-A. He was 0-2 with a 4.15 ERA in six minor-league starts, with 21 strikeouts and nine walks in 21 2/3 innings. Dodgers manager Dave Roberts is thrilled with Buehler’s return to the rotation but isn’t sure what to expect in terms of innings and pitches. Buehler last pitched in the majors on June 10, 2022, against the San Francisco Giants.

