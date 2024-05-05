Dodgers place closer Evan Phillips on injured list with hamstring strain and activate Blake Treinen

By KYLE GLASER The Associated Press
Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Evan Phillips delivers during the ninth inning of a baseball game against the Minnesota Twins, Monday, April 8, 2024, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Abbie Parr]

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles Dodgers closer Evan Phillips has been placed on the 15-day injured list with a strained right hamstring. Phillips got hurt when his spike caught in the grass while he was playing catch, manager Dave Roberts said. It is a Grade 1 strain, the least severe type. In a corresponding move, the Dodgers activated reliever Blake Treinen from the IL. He was looking to make his first major league appearance since 2022. Phillips has a 0.66 ERA and eight saves in 14 outings this season. Treinen had been out with a bruised lung and fractured ribs sustained when he was struck by a line drive during spring training.

