Dodgers place closer Evan Phillips on injured list with hamstring strain and activate Blake Treinen

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles Dodgers closer Evan Phillips has been placed on the 15-day injured list with a strained right hamstring. Phillips got hurt when his spike caught in the grass while he was playing catch, manager Dave Roberts said. It is a Grade 1 strain, the least severe type. In a corresponding move, the Dodgers activated reliever Blake Treinen from the IL. He was looking to make his first major league appearance since 2022. Phillips has a 0.66 ERA and eight saves in 14 outings this season. Treinen had been out with a bruised lung and fractured ribs sustained when he was struck by a line drive during spring training.

