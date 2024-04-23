DJ LeMahieu leaves 1st minor league rehab game in 2nd inning with sore right foot

By JERRY BEACH The Associated Press
FILE - New York Yankees' DJ LeMahieu bats against the Baltimore Orioles during the sixth inning of a baseball game July 29, 2023, in Baltimore. The Yankees delayed the start of LeMahieu's minor league injury rehabilitation assignment after an MRI showed the fracture in his right foot has not fully healed. The 35-year-old, a two-time batting champion, has been sidelined since fouling a ball off the foot during a spring training game March 16. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez,, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Julio Cortez]

NEW YORK (AP) — Infielder DJ LeMahieu left his first rehab game with Double-A Somerset in the second inning due to soreness in his right foot, which he fractured on a foul ball during a spring training game on March 16. The Yankees said LeMahieu will be re-evaluated in New York on Wednesday. LeMahieu started at third base and struck out leading off the game at the Reading Phillies. He played one inning in the field, then was replaced by Alexander Vargas at the start of the bottom of the second.

