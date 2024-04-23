DJ LeMahieu leaves 1st minor league rehab game in 2nd inning with sore right foot

NEW YORK (AP) — Infielder DJ LeMahieu left his first rehab game with Double-A Somerset in the second inning due to soreness in his right foot, which he fractured on a foul ball during a spring training game on March 16. The Yankees said LeMahieu will be re-evaluated in New York on Wednesday. LeMahieu started at third base and struck out leading off the game at the Reading Phillies. He played one inning in the field, then was replaced by Alexander Vargas at the start of the bottom of the second.

