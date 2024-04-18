Deion Sanders’ sons Shilo and Shedeur take on some recruiting duties for Colorado

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — The trust Deion Sanders places in his sons, Shilo and Shedeur, extends well beyond the field and into the world of the transfer portal. As leaders of the Colorado Buffaloes, Shilo, a defensive back, and Shedeur, the QB, wouldn’t have it any other way. They’ve made themselves reachable through social media to any player in the transfer portal who’s interested in Boulder. The Buffaloes have officially seen 14 players hit the portal, including running back Alton McCaskill, the heralded transfer addition for Colorado last spring from Houston. The list doesn’t yet mention former five-star recruit Cormani McClain, who is on his way out of Boulder after playing nine games. Deion Sanders wished him well.

