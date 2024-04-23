Defensemen injuries are already piling up early in the NHL playoffs

Defenses around the NHL playoffs have been depleted by existing and new injuries, from Tampa Bay’s Mikhail Sergachev and Colorado’s Samuel Girard being out long term to Carolina’s Brett Pesce going down Monday night and Washington being down to minor leaguers to fill its many voids. There have already been 70 goals scored over the first 10 games in the first round. That’s a product of not just hot offense sparked by some of the league’s top players but team-wide struggles to keep the puck out of the net.

