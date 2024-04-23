Defending Cup champ Vegas has new Knights while seeking 2-0 series lead over top seed Dallas

Golden Knights newcomers Tomas Hertl and Noah Hanifin have finally gotten in a game with captain Mark Stone. They all had an impressive first game together in the NHL playoffs and now seek a 2-0 series lead on the road against Western Conference top seed Dallas. Hanifin says it’s huge for confidence to feel like they’re clicking after winning the series opener. Game 2 is Wednesday night, when the other two NHL playoff games will be played in Canada. The Boston Bruins and Maple Leafs split their first two games before switching to Toronto for Game 3. Edmonton tries to take a 2-0 series lead at home against the Los Angeles Kings.

