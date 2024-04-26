Defending champion Sabalenka advances at Madrid Open with a 3-set win over Linette

MADRID (AP) — Defending champion Aryna Sabalenka has made it through a tough opening match at the Madrid Open by beating Magda Linette in three sets. The second-ranked Sabalenka struggled with her serve and ceded the second set as Linette surged. But the two-time Australian Open winner struck her 10th ace on match point at the Caja Magica in Spain’s capital. On the men’s side, eighth-ranked Andrey Rublev snapped a four-game losing streak by defeating Facundo Bagnis in straight sets. Two-time defending champion Carlos Alcaraz is set to open his title defense against Alexander Shevchenko.

