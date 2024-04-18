Daniele De Rossi’s contract at Roma is extended just 3 months after replacing Jose Mourinho

ROME (AP) — Daniele De Rossi’s contract at Roma has been extended after just three months on the job. Club owners Dan and Ryan Friedkin say they are “delighted to announce he will continue as head coach of AS Roma after this season and for the foreseeable future.” Roma was languishing in ninth place and at risk of missing out on qualifying for Europe when De Rossi took over for the fired Jose Mourinho in January with a contract through the end of the season. The club has since surged to fifth place and is in contention for a Champions League spot. Roma has lost just twice under De Rossi.

